Positive signals, but

For all the gloominess that sometimes comes over commentators when they survey the state of the world, the updated Human Development Index, issued by the United Nations Development Programme, provides a powerful antidote. The long story reflected by changes in the Index (a composite of per capita income, life expectancy and years of schooling) over time is one that encourages optimism.

Only seven out of 189 countries today have a lower index score than India did in 1990 (0.427, on an ascending index of 0 to 1). All of them happen to be in Africa. At the other end of the scale, half the ...