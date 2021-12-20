Power politics

Political violence appears to have become a standard activity in India, much of it with the tacit endorsement of politicians themselves and often in the run-up to elections. This much was evident in the horrific lynching on consecutive days in Punjab over alleged acts of “sacrilege”, including one in the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The troubling point is that no political leader in the state or outside chose to speak out in condemnation of these crimes, though several have made sure to condemn the acts of “desecration”. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has ...