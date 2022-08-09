Powering reforms

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, tabled in the on Monday, was immediately sent to the Standing Committee on Energy for closer scrutiny and debate. This comes at a time when the Union government is also launching yet another scheme to bail out troubled state electricity utilities. And yet there are fears that the Bill will die in committee, given that Opposition parties and states ruled by parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party have expressed strong concern about amendments that they believe infringe upon the states’ rights to regulate electricity supply and pricing. There are many provisions in the Bill that will have raised the hackles of the Opposition — and, incidentally, among workers in public-sector power utilities. Most of these provisions revolve around the principle of open access — the right of consumers to choose their electricity provider, regardless of who controls the physical infrastructure in their locality or state. Successive governments since 2003 have sought to introduce this principle into India, but each time a mixture of strong opposition and poor drafting has prevented its proper application. This attempt to pass an amendment Bill should not be another casualty along the same lines.

