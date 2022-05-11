Pragmatic decision

The government’s decision to “re-examine and reconsider” the sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code after seeking to defend it in the Supreme Court raises considerable hope for the cause of human rights and civil liberties in India.

This exercise appears to be a response to the growing public discomfort with the law, and the possibility that the Supreme Court would read it down. On its part, the Supreme Court has taken a significant step by ordering a stay on all pending sedition cases and advising the police and administration not to use this section of ...