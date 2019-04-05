Prannoy Roy, Dorab Sopariwala explain why 2019 will be most important polls

On the results night in 1977, Prannoy Roy and a few of his associates sat hunched over a radio in their barsati. “AIR (All India Radio) was still operating under the fearsome shadow of the Emergency.

As the results began to come in, AIR persisted in presenting a falsely ‘balanced’ picture,” writes senior journalist and NDTV founder Roy in his new book, The Verdict: Decoding India’s Elections, co-authored with market researcher and pollster Dorab R Sopariwala. But even the limited information revealed to them “that there was a sweep… in favour of ...