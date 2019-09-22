Preparing for GST audit: Taxpayers face penalty up to 0.25% of turnover

The GST laws provide for a mandatory audit to be carried out by every GST registered taxpayer whose turnover during a financial year surpasses Rs 2 crore. Such an entity should get its accounts audited as specified under sub-section (5) of Section 35 of the GST Act.

The taxpayer has to submit a copy of audited annual accounts and a reconciliation statement, duly certified, in Form GSTR-9C. Vinod Subramaniam, CEO, Logo Infosoft, explains the criteria, requirements, processes for filing GSTR-9C and its importance in the context of GST audit What is Form GSTR-9C? Form GSTR-9C is a ...