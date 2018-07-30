Privacy concerns

The draft Personal Data Protection Bill 2018, along with the Srikrishna Committee Report, lays the groundwork for key principles to be followed in protecting the individual's fundamental right of privacy. The draft Bill is progressive in that it advances the cause of maintaining privacy.

The Bill defines personal data and expands the category beyond elements already defined in the IT Act. Personal data now includes passwords, financial data, health data, official identifier, sex life, sexual orientation, biometric data, genetic data, transgender status, intersex status, caste or tribe, ...