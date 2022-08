Production worries

With the main kharif sowing season now coming to an end, it seems fairly certain that the nearly 10 per cent surplus rainfall till mid-August might not yield commensurate gains in farm production. In fact, on the contrary, the uneven spread of this precipitation, over both time and space, might adversely affect the plantings and, more so, the production of some key crops, including the main kharif cereal rice. Though the area under commercial crops like cotton, sugarcane and soybean has expanded, the output outlook is far from upbeat because of rain-related issues. While the final outcome would depend on the monsoon’s performance in the remaining part of the season and the post-monsoon showers in October, the concern about the likely dip in the production of some important crops and its repercussions for inflation remain unabated.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor