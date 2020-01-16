Promote oilseed production

Restrictions imposed by India on the import of refined and processed palm oil, coupled with the European Union’s (EU’s) proposal to phase out the use of palm oil as transport fuel, are likely to prove game-changers for the global palm oil sector.

India and the EU are the largest importers of this oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, which together account for 85 per cent of the world production. New Delhi’s decision on imports has been sparked by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s anti-India diatribe on Jammu and Kashmir and the new citizenship law, though the ...