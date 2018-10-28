Prompt corrective action or slow destruction?

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) last board meeting in Mumbai continued for hours, the longest in its recent history. Much time was spent discussing the so-called prompt corrective action (PCA) being imposed on 11 public sector banks (PSBs) and the liquidity crunch for non-banking finance companies.

This is not that first time that PCA is in the limelight. An August report of the parliamentary standing committee on finance had pointed out that the PCA framework may end up bringing more PSBs under its ambit “which may aggravate matters and culminate in a vicious cycle ...