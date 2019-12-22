Protecting a people's democracy

The past week has seen the rapid spread of public protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amend­ment) Act (CAA).

Besides the immediate cause, these protests also reflect a growing sense that the ruling party, which won 37 per cent of the popular vote, is ramming through its agenda without consulting with Opposition and state governments or taking into account the possible views of the 63 per cent of the voters who did not support them. There is a fear that we are drifting towards a regime where there may be little protection against executive ...