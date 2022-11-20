Protecting data privacy

A fourth draft of the long-awaited personal data Bill, now called the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, has been released for public comment. This has some positive suggestions and it plugs some loopholes, making it an improvement on prior iterations. But it continues to suffer from broad provisions enabling mass surveillance. It introduces the concept of fining data-owners (“data principals”) for some offences, and imposes unrealistically high penalties upon data processors and fiduciaries. It has only about one-third the clauses of the prior versions, with the promise of a follow-up drafting of rules to more closely define the legal landscape. This makes it hard to critique since many of the key details are effectively missing.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 21:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU