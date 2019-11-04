Protecting power assets

Last week, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) admitted that computer systems at the Kudankulam nuclear power station had been infected with malware since early September. This confirmed rumours about cyberattacks targeting India’s power system.

Cyber-threat researchers estimate that a large number of assets on India’s national power grid could be vulnerable to attacks. India may be under-prepared to protect these assets for a variety of reasons. Ramping up security across the power grid should be a strategic priority since this is a tempting target for terrorists, ...