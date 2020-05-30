Protection to fashion

A 6”x4” piece of fabric versus an invisible invader — as countries worldwide continue to battle Covid-19, face masks have emerged as the first line of defence for those venturing out of homes.

It wasn’t so long ago — less than three months — that it was almost an offence for non-medical workers to wear one, here in Canada, with officials and health experts warning it would provide no protection and could actually prove harmful if not used properly, citing advice from the World Health Organization. Mask advocates pointed to widespread use in Southeast ...