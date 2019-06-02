Public sector banks might be a good trade

Pledging shares is one of the ways in which promoters can raise unsecured debt. If there’s a problem with debt-servicing, the creditors can sell the shares. But in practice, if there is a default, the shares promptly lose value and creditors have problems selling.

The Zee-Essel case is one of several prominent cases, where pledging has hurt creditors and shareholders. Consider the reverse situation. The promoters can increase their shareholding in a company, by buying shares from the market. This can be done through an open offer, or through creeping acquisitions in small ...