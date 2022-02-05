Punjab vs balle-balle

It is somewhat odd that two former party and state cabinet colleagues, Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, are fighting and trying to set up this election in terms of whether the state faces a rising security threat or not.

Amarinder has been saying, as he did flashing several documents and data sheets in this interview with me, that the Pakistanis are dropping weapons, explosives, drugs and IEDs shaped to fit in lunch boxes through their drones. Channi has hit back in an interview with our political editor by ridiculing the “security threat” and accused Amarinder ...