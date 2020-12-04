Putting Pele first

Maradona, who died last week, was without doubt a great footballer. But he was not a great human being. Had he been well-meaning, he would be a few notches less great as a player. How? Recall the Argentina-England quarter-final in the World Cup of 1986.

No discussion on Maradona omits the second goal he scored in the match, which is held to be the cachet of his greatness. But his admirers gloss over his wrongdoing in having scored the first goal by hand. It was a peccadillo, they tend to say. What is overlooked is that there is a connection between the first goal and the second. The ...