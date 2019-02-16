Putting the EVM controversy to rest

The 2006 Emmy-nominated documentary Hacking Democracy investigated anomalies and irregularities in electronic voting systems, particularly those made by Diebold Election Systems, during the years 2000-04 in the United States, especially in Florida.

However, Diebold President David Byrd suggested that the documentary was “replete with material examples of inaccurate reporting”. Most voters, like me, are technologically not knowledgeable enough to understand the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs), and would depend either on institutions or political parties to make ...