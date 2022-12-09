JUST IN
Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype

A recent study by McKinsey reports on the skill gap for quantum computing, with one in five jobs unfilled, and a likely 50 per cent gap in the required global talent pool by 2025

Topics
Quantum internet | computer science and IT | science research

Shashi Shekhar Vempati 

Shashi Shekhar Vempati

The past couple of weeks have seen substantial hype around quantum computing and wormholes reminiscent of the Hollywood movie Interstellar. The buzz originated from a research finding by a team of particle physicists in the United States claiming a kind of teleportation of quantum states within a quantum computer. The claim was deemed to be significant in the light of a 1935 paper by Albert Einstein and his associate Nathan Rosen that spoke of a hypothetical tunnel-like structure called the Einstein-Rosen Bridge or a wormhole, which could potentially connect to distinct points in space-time. While several questions have been raised over the hype surrounding these findings and if indeed we are any closer to unravelling the underlying physics, the development put advancements in quantum computing into focus.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 19:52 IST

