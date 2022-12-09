Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype

The past couple of weeks have seen substantial hype around quantum computing and wormholes reminiscent of the Hollywood movie Interstellar. The buzz originated from a research finding by a team of particle physicists in the United States claiming a kind of teleportation of quantum states within a quantum computer. The claim was deemed to be significant in the light of a 1935 paper by Albert Einstein and his associate Nathan Rosen that spoke of a hypothetical tunnel-like structure called the Einstein-Rosen Bridge or a wormhole, which could potentially connect to distinct points in space-time. While several questions have been raised over the hype surrounding these findings and if indeed we are any closer to unravelling the underlying physics, the development put advancements in quantum computing into focus.