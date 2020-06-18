Questions about the LAC

The brutal killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with forces of the People’s Republic of China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a dangerous and worrying development. Both countries must now work towards de-escalating the situation by activating all political and diplomatic lines of communication so that differences do not become a full-scale confrontation.

Admittedly, it will be a long haul as the clash follows weeks of a stand-off in the disputed parts of Ladakh. Neither the Indian nor the Chinese authorities have made any direct claims about the number of Chinese ...