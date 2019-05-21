Questions over Huawei

The US government’s ban on US-based companies doing business with Huawei (as well as multiple other Chinese corporate entities) has far-reaching consequences for the global telecommunications industry and the mobile handset market. The ban also has very disturbing implications for India’s national security.

The privately-owned Chinese multinational corporation is the world’s largest telecom network equipment provider and the second-largest handset manufacturer. It had over $105 billion in revenues in 2018. The ban has been “temporarily relaxed” for 90 days to ...