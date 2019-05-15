Race to the bottom

Each national election leaves its own legacy. The last one in 2014, for instance, was marked by a vigorous debate about how to bring about “vikas” or development in the country.

However, the election campaigning that is underway has offered nothing but venom and vitriol, pushing the country several steps down on the ladder of civil discourse in a democracy. Amid the barrage of irresponsible utterances, very little attention is being given to the core economic and social issues that afflict India. The Election Commission has hauled up a few politicians, but that has hardly ...