Rage against the machine all you like, we're still going to get one

Some weeks ago I was drinking my morning tea, which might have been feni, on a verandah in Goa, when I had that spooky feeling of having done the exact same thing before.

The friend sitting with me happened to know the science behind the phenomenon of déjà vu, which is French for ‘I have seen this bad-tempered election season before’. He said that feeling that you’ve experienced exactly the same thing before, even when you know you haven’t, has to do with a glitch in the brain’s memory retrieval system—a hiccup in the familiarity judgement ...