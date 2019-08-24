Rajiv Gandhi and the 'baba log' years

In a famous phrase the late editor and columnist Romesh Thapar witheringly termed Rajiv Gandhi and his team as the “Baba Log government”. This was 1986; Rajiv was into his second year as prime minister, having become the youngest PM, at 40, with a majority of more than 400 seats after his mother’s assassination in October 1984.

Even Narendra Modi hasn’t bettered that score nor — it might be wagered — could anyone else easily. Rajiv’s 75th birthday last week was observed with customary tributes by his family and party loyalists, and unuttered ...