Rajnath Singh's dilemma

If Rajnath Singh was upset about being dropped from two cabinet committees — the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs — he gave no public hint of it.

The only indication that he was a bit hurt at being de jure number two in the government but not considered important enough to be included in the committees was an off-hand remark, made with a smile. “Kya mein tumhe chhe foot sey paanch foot ke lagne laga hoon” (do you think I now measure five feet instead of six), he asked an aide as TV channels chattered on loudly ...