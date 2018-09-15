JUST IN
Economy today determines the clout of a nation
Ramvilas Paswan's estranged son-in-law wants to fight him in next poll

There is absolutely no reaction from Ramvilas and his family so far

Ramvilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan
File photo: Union Minister and LJP Chief Ramvilas Paswan with party MP Chirag Paswan | Photo: PTI

Ramvilas Paswan’s estranged son-in-law, Anil Sadhu has declared all out war against his father-in-law. He joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) earlier this year charging that he was tired of being a doormat to Chirag Paswan, Ramvilas’ son and heir. He also said that the Paswan family had treated Dalits like bonded labour and that they had no right to call themselves representatives of Dalits. Sadhu, who is married to Ramvilas’ youngest daughter Asha, announced that if the RJD nominates him or his wife (preferably both), they would fight against the Paswans and defeat them in the upcoming elections. There is absolutely no reaction from Ramvilas and his family so far.

United stand

The Brahmin Samaj of India has come together to form a network of Brahmins all over India and abroad and held a meeting on September 9th against the background of the changes in the atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act. The event was organised to bring together various splinter groups by former civil servant Vishwapati Trivedi, who has served in various capacities in the government. He is the national president of Brahmin Samaj of India. Trivedi said that while the legislation per se was not discussed, “it is on our minds’’. The Brahmin Samaj is a collection of — largely — professionals: Civil servants, lawyers, medical professionals, and others. While ruling out agitational politics, the gathering discussed challenges and exchanged thoughts on where society was going.
First Published: Sat, September 15 2018. 19:52 IST

