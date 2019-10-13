Ranbaxy to Religare: A snapshot of legal cases involving Singh brothers

The curtain seems to be drawing on the erstwhile promoters of pharmaceutical major Ranbaxy and the country’s second-largest hospital chain, Fortis Healthcare.

Embroiled in multiple legal cases across jurisdictions, Malvinder Mohan Singh and his younger brother Shivinder Mohan Singh are in police custody following a complaint of fund siphoning, filed by the financial services company that they founded and once owned. Here is a snapshot of various legal cases that the Singh brothers are involved in: Daiichi Sankyo-Ranbaxy case The Singhs have been feeling the heat from this ...