Rape as a tamasha

Vigilante policemen are feted for shooting rape accused in Hyderabad “while escaping” — the oldest trick in the book. In Delhi, the government is planning to extract some political mileage by planning to hang the four remaining rape accused in the high profile December 16, 2012 rape on the seventh anniversary of the crime.

In Unnao, a victim dies after being burnt alive by her attackers. In the same district, another victim’s father is killed in custody and she and her relatives are attacked. In Parliament, various MPs make grand statements about the “safety of ...