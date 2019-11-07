RCEP exit: A bargaining position or a disaster?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on Monday not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) took me by complete surprise. I had loudly supported his earlier position, urging his government to join the RCEP, and make it a win-win situation for India and Asia.

He took this position against stiff opposition from big industries, his ministers, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, and his bureaucrats. What changed his mind suddenly? There must be a reason to this change in stance? In my view, the prime minister’s switch is a bargaining move. The thinking in the ...