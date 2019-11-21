RCEP: Two futures for India and its industry

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) aims to bring together the 10 countries of Asean in Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, China and —until this month — India. These 16 countries account for almost half the world’s population, a third of world GDP and trade, and are collectively growing at a rate that is double the rest of the world.

After protracted negotiations that began in 2012, the 15 RCEP members (minus India) have committed to signing an agreement next year. RCEP is good for India Our negotiators had obtained a ...