Re-design and deliver

In a welcome initiative, the government has suo motu offered to make pro-farmer changes in its flagship crop-insurance scheme — the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) — in view of the climate change-induced escalated hazards in farming. This move is deemed need-based as well, given that this scheme has failed to meet the expectations of the state governments and farmers despite the reforms carried out in 2018 and 2020. Unsurprisingly, therefore, the number of states implementing the PMFBY has declined from 22 in 2018 to 19 now, and the count of cultivators opting for the insurance cover has dropped from 21.6 million to 15.38 million. While most state governments, financially strapped as they are, find it hard to pay their share of subsidy involved in running this scheme, the farmers do not view it rewarding enough to go for it. The compensation paid by insurers is generally too little and comes too late to be of much help to them. Though the critics of the PMFBY, including farmers’ unions, accuse the insurers of usurping the financial gains accruing from the scheme, the insurance companies discount the criticism, maintaining that farm insurance is an innately low-profit business because of the high risk involved in an outdoor activity like agriculture. Some of the companies have, consequently, stopped offering farm insurance cover.
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 22:27 IST
