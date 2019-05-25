Reaching out to the unreached

To mobilise support for the second Bharat Bandh on August 9, 2018, against the dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of) Atrocities Act, a delegation of the Dalit and Adivasi organisations met several Opposition leaders as well as people in the government. How did the two sides react to these meetings? Opposition parties and their leaders were cordial and sensitive to the demand for restoration of the original Act.

They issued statements and boosted our morale. However, they did not seize the opportunity to connect and provide political leadership to the ...