Read Jana Gana Mana, in full

Our national anthem is the first verse of a five-verse Brahmo hymn. The second verse goes, “Aharaha Tabo Awhbhan Pracharito/ Shuni Tabo Udaar Bani/ Hindu Bauddho Sikh/ Jaino Parasik/ Musalman Khristani/ Puraba Pashchimo Aashay / Tabo Singhasano Pashay / Premoharo Hawye Gantha / Jano Gano Oikya Bidhyaka / Jaya Hey Bharata Bhagya Bidhata.” A free translation: “We hear your inclusionary call broadcast 24x7.

We, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Muslims and Christians come from East and West to pay homage at your throne, and weave the garland of love. Victory to ...