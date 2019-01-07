Ready and waiting

Between December 19-21, 2018, Gatwick Airport was plagued by drones flying into controlled airspace. Some 1,000 flights had to be cancelled, inconveniencing 140,000 passengers. Luckily, there were no collisions.

The airport authorities asked the Royal Air Force to deploy anti-drone equipment. The two busiest British airports, Gatwick and Heathrow, have since spent millions of pounds, buying anti-drone systems to stop this happening again. The police are investigating to try and find the perpetrators. Drones are a classic example of technology overtaking regulation and this problem ...