Ready for suspended animation?

Suspended animation is an old science fiction (SF) trope. The SF idea is, freeze a living body and temporarily stop all its functions. Keep it in a sterile environment, where it will not decay.

Resuscitate later. In various SF scenarios, this (non-existent) technology is used to make long spaceflights, and to preserve somebody with an incurable disease until a cure is found. In real life, medical researchers have started looking at a far more feasible scenario. A patient taken into an emergency room with near-fatal injuries could be put into suspended animation through an emergency ...