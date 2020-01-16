Ready with the innovation edge

Delighting customers across the globe, a leading luxury car manufacturer recently introduced gesture control integrated with voice — a game changer for how drivers interact with the car. What is amazing is that it was powered entirely by Indian engineers from its Bengaluru innovation centre.

In a completely different sector, a global pharma major scaled R&D operation to 8000+ associates with India being their second largest centre globally from drug development perspective. As the “Digital” & “Artificial Intelligence (AI)” wave reshapes businesses ...