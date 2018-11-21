Realpolitik saves the Saudi prince

Does anybody believe that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) of Saudi Arabia, with his quasi-absolute power, and the harsh penalties incurred for not following his orders strictly, was not involved in the atrocious murder of Jamal Khashoggi? Obviously, very few around the world would.

The string of accurate revelations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey — based on wiretaps of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul — have forced Riyadh to go from one implausible version of the events to another, prompting President Donald Trump to label it as "The worst cover up in ...