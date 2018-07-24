Reduce emissions at lower costs

New emissions standards for thermal power plants were notified in December 2015. Plants had to comply by December 2017 — but failed. Having dragged their feet for over two years, power plants now have yet another opportunity to comply over a five-year period that ends in 2022.

But the pathway to implementation remains unclear. Air quality is no longer a seasonal irritant, nor solely the concern of environmentalists. A public health crisis is looming. It will adversely impact public and private spending on health care, make India’s cities less attractive for investment, and ...