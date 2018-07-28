Reducing maternal mortality: Miles to go

Reducing maternal mortality has been an area of concern for governments across the globe. India has affirmed its commitment to reducing maternal mortality through various state policies and by adhering to international development targets like Millennium Development Goals (MDG).

Maternal mortality ratio (MMR) figures recently released by the Sample Registration System (SRS) shows that India has failed to achieve the MDG target of reducing MMR by a margin of 21 points from the present 130. India has also failed to reduce the MMR to 100 as mandated by the National Health Mission ...