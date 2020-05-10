Reform, don't trample

State governments in India seem to have discovered a new way to breathe life into economic activity — radical labour law changes. It began with the Madhya Pradesh government’s announcement earlier this month of a light-touch labour law regime for new units setting up shop in the next 1,000 days.

Through an executive order, routine labour inspections have been replaced with third-party certification for industry and processes eased for obtaining a factory licence. Along with these measures, most of the provisions under the Factories Act, 1948, and the Industrial Disputes Act, ...