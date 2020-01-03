Reforming Railways

Indian Railways announced on Tuesday an increase in the base price of passenger travel across its network, except on the suburban segment. The fare hike is not enormous — one paise per kilometre for ordinary, non-air conditioned classes in non-express trains, reaching up to four paise per kilometre in the air-conditioned classes.

For tickets, therefore, even in top of the line trains, such as the Rajdhani, the additional payment will usually be less than ~100. Season ticket holders will also see no increase in fares. While there may well be some grumbling about this increase, the fact ...