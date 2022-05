Reforming the NITI Aayog

The NITI Aayog has a new vice-chairman, Suman Bery. This is welcome news, not just because he is a friend, but because he always seeks credible analysis and sound reasons for any proposed answer to economic challenges.

Moreover, he is politically unbiased, a characteristic of great value in managing the NITI Aayog for cooperative federalism. The word “niti” in Hindi means policy and one can say NITI Aayog is the Policy Commission of the Union government. When it was set up in 2015, the late Arun Jaitley argued that the Planning Commission was designed for a top-down command ...