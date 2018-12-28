Regressive step

The new guidelines for e-commerce companies will make life even more difficult for online retailers, who are already hemmed in by restrictions. Online marketplaces with foreign shareholders will not be allowed to sell products sourced from companies in which they hold equity.

They have also been prohibited from entering into exclusive deals with sellers. The restrictions, which come into force from February 1, will severely restrict pricing flexibility, and potentially deny sellers platforms as well. The objective appears to be preventing discounting and may be designed to please Indian ...