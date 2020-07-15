Reinventing RIL

There was a time when Reliance Industries (RIL) founder Dhirubhai Ambani wanted to emulate the success of global energy super giants like Exxon and Royal Dutch/Shell. However, his elder son, Mukesh Ambani, has been quick to realise that digital technology is the new superhighway to mega success and has reimagined RIL in a way that has few parallels in India’s corporate history.

Mr Ambani’s speech at the annual general meeting on Wednesday outlined the huge distance that RIL has covered in the last four years. The company, he said, has developed a complete home-grown 5G solution ...