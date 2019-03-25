Relief for start-ups

Promoters of unlisted companies have reasons to cheer after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) released a consultation paper on the issuance of shares with differential voting rights (DVRs). The issuance of shares with higher voting rights was banned in 2009.

The latest move shows Sebi is seized of the problem that many unlisted start-up promoters face — the constant need for funds to fuel growth without losing control over their firms. The regulator has also proposed listing such companies, provided the shares with superior voting rights are held by promoters for more ...