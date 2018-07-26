Relief from witch hunt

The amended Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), cleared by Parliament on Tuesday, seeks to strike a balance between the obvious need to tackle corruption by booking the guilty and protect honest government officials from harassment. The passage of the Bill comes at a time when there are many high profile cases of current and former bankers being arrested for extending loans that went bad later.

The concern was that these bankers were held guilty for genuine commercial decisions that might have gone wrong because of external factors. The amendments thus are expected to stop the witch hunt ...