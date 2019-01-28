Renewable, yes, but what is the question?

Five years ago, when the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) published its first State of Renewable Energy report, the sector was just taking wing. We were part of its cheerleaders — an environmental research and advocacy group that strongly believed the world needed to move out of fossil fuels because of growing risks of climate change.

Five years later, when we publish the 2019 State of Renewable Energy, much has changed and yet much remains the same. The government of India has an ambitious target for renewable energy (RE) — 175 GW by 2022. There is no question now ...