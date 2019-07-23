Rental boost

Urban India has a dysfunctional housing market. Too few houses are available for rent; those that are on sale are priced out of the market. As a consequence, there is both unfulfilled demand and a large inventory of vacant apartments.

The Economic Survey 2018 estimated there were almost 500,000 vacant houses in Mumbai alone, and Delhi and Bengaluru possibly had about 300,000 apartments standing empty. Perhaps 12 per cent of the housing stock in urban areas of India is not occupied for living, in spite of millions of households who wish to buy or rent not finding satisfactory houses. The ...