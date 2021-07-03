Repeating recent history

The second wave has retreated, and now we wait for the third. Or that, at least, is what the more rational among us in India might be doing. I am not sure about the vast mass of our decision-makers, or even our fellow Indians.

What lessons have they drawn from the onset of the second wave? Have they recognised the fatal weakness posed by overconfidence, by excessive opening up, and by poor preparation? I doubt it. Markets are, once again, crowded. Tourist hotspots are full of hundreds of holidaymakers rubbing shoulders. Puerile notions that Indians were somehow resistant to a virus that ...