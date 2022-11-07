Reservations about EWS: Govt must focus on expanding opportunities

The Supreme Court’s 3:2 verdict upholding the 10 per cent quota for and seats in educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) has opened a new dynamic in the discourse over affirmative action in India. The three judges of the five-judge Bench who argued in favour of the 103rd constitutional amendment, which Parliament had passed in January 2019, have said that the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, a pronouncement that has attracted dissent from two other judges. A law introducing an economic criterion into reservation quotas for families that earn less than Rs 8 lakh a year certainly alters the spirit of the reservation policy, which was originally focused on righting historical and existing societal discriminations against the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and later Other Backward Classes (OBCs).